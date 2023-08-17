St. Louis man sentenced to 120 years in prison for producing child pornography

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri who produced child pornography involving three children to 120 years in prison.

Anthony Lemicy, 44, was found guilty in March by a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis of four counts of producing child pornography. Witnesses and evidence showed that in 2019, Lemicy sexually abused a 7-year-old that he was babysitting and took pictures and videos of the abuse. He also took videos of two other children in the shower.

“This sentence will ensure that Missouri children will now be safe from Anthony Lemicy’s predatory behavior,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “It should also serve as a notice to others that those who prey on children will be punished severely.”

After police were alerted and before Lemicy was arrested, he fled to Tacoma, Washington. He was later found by FBI agents hiding in a clothes dryer and returned to St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Lang and Nathan Chapman prosecuted the case.

