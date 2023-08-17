Honduran national sentenced to 2-1/2 years in a Missouri prison for stabbing a man with a broken beer bottle

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Honduran national, who was arrested after stabbing a man with a broken beer bottle, was sentenced in federal court on Monday, August 14, 2023, for illegally reentering the United States after committing an aggravated felony.

Jose Borjas-Gutierrez, 33, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 30 months in federal prison without parole.

On March 2, 2023, Borjas-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry by an alien previously convicted of an aggravated felony. The defendant was initially arrested in 2022 after an argument resulted in Borjas-Gutierrez stabbing another man with a broken beer bottle. For that crime, Borjas-Gutierrez pled guilty to a state-level charge of assault in the second degree.

Prior to his arrest in this case, Borjas-Gutierrez had been deported from the United States on three separate occasions and had been convicted of illegally carrying a weapon and aggravated robbery in the state of Texas. In his robbery case, Borjas-Gutierrez pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and took approximately $20,000 from a cash register and safe.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen D. Mahoney. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

