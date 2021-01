Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Saint Joseph man posted bond in Buchanan County on a capias warrant on a probation violation on a Grundy County felony charge.

Fifty-two-year-old John Wayne Rothwell allegedly violated his probation on passing a bad check of $500 or more with no account or insufficient funds. His bond was $5,000, 10% cash approved.

Rothwell’s probation was suspended and he is now scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 11th.

