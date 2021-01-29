Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center is no longer taking names for COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

The office reports there has been an overwhelming response, and it does not want to provide false hope of getting vaccinated in the near future until vaccine becomes more readily available.

Individuals who signed up will still be notified of vaccination opportunities. For those who did not sign up, it does not mean they cannot be vaccinated in Livingston County in the future.

The Livingston County Health Center will make an announcement if the vaccine waiting list is reopened. It will also announce vaccine clinics in the area.

