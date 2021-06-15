St. Joseph man injured after crashing during pursuit from highway patrol

Local News June 15, 2021 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
A St. Joseph man, described as fleeing from law enforcement officers, was injured in an accident one mile north of Osborn.

Thirty-year-old Matthew Pfleiderer received serious injuries when the car failed to negotiate a turn on Highway 33 and traveled off the west side of the road where it struck an embankment. A trooper said the car then continued northbound and was located two miles north of the crash site.

The driver was taken by EMS Sunday night to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Pfleiderer has been accused of interfering with an arrest; careless and imprudent driving and no seat belt. He was released for medical treatment.

