St. Joseph man and 2-year-old child injured in crash on lettered route in Daviess County

A St. Joseph man and child were injured Monday afternoon when the driver of a car apparently fell asleep, the car went off a lettered route and struck a ditch three miles north of Pattonsburg.

The westbound car was demolished at 1:45 pm Monday on Route T.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barnes and a two-year boy were taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

A trooper noted Barnes was not using a seat belt while the youngster was in a safety seat.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

