Spickard teenager arrested on felony drug charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard resident Saturday on two felony charges.

Eighteen-year-old David Clay Austin Travis has been charged with possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. His bond is $15,000 corporate surety or 10%, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court November 26th.

Court documents accuse Travis of possessing methamphetamine and attempting to conceal a baggy of methamphetamine in a Mountain Dew can with the purpose to impair its availability in an investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Court information calls Travis a prior and persistent drug offender in that he pleaded guilty to and was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in April of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: amphetamine.

