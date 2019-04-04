Spickard R-2 School District to hold Preschool and Kindergarten Round-up

The Spickard R-2 School District will hold its preschool and kindergarten round-up next week.

Three, four, and five-year-olds residing in the Spickard School District are eligible to be screened at the school on April 12th from 8 to 1 o’clock.

Children who will be four years old by August 1st are eligible for the preschool program. The screening checks vision and hearing as well as growth, speech, and language development. Parents should bring a child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card.

Call the Spickard School to schedule an appointment at 485-6121.