“Lincolns for Lincoln” fundraiser to be held in Jamesport

The Jamesport United Methodist Church will partner with the Tri-County School to host a benefit for a baby born with Down Syndrome and three heart defects.

Lincolns for Lincoln Flenthrope will begin at the school in Jamesport Saturday afternoon at 4:30 with a spaghetti dinner. The cost is a free will donation, with a minimum suggested gift of $5 – a Lincoln.

Entertainment will start at 5 o’clock, with a dessert auction at 6 o’clock. Desserts will be homemade by members of the Jamesport and Gallatin United Methodist churches as well as friends of the Flenthrope family.

Lincoln was born to Gary and Lindsey Flenthrope of Saint Joseph September 1st of 2018. He is the grandson of Davey and Linda Davis of Jamesport. Lincoln has spent more than 60 days in the hospital since his birth, many of them in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Lincoln is currently at Children’s Mercy Hospital and is slated for surgery to replace a leaking valve. He has had two previous open heart surgeries.

Contact Pastor Brad at 573-631-4110 for more information, to donate, or to volunteer for Lincolns for Lincoln.