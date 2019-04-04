Princeton Board of Education to hold reorganizational meeting

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a reorganizational meeting prior to its regular meeting Monday.

An election for the board president and vice president is planned for the reorganizational meeting at 5:30 that evening. The agenda also includes the appointment of the board secretary and treasurer. The regular board meeting will follow Monday evening, with a discussion on health insurance renewal options and proposed tuition.

Other items on the agenda include school district construction updates, review, and approval of bids for a maintenance/storage building, school district financial software update, an additional paraprofessional, and a math textbook proposal.

A closed session is also listed.