Spickard Board of Education announces results of meeting on February 27, 2023

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education February 27th approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day will be August 23rd, and the last day is scheduled for May 15th.

Erica Eakes will continue as the superintendent/principal for next school year. It will be the second year of a three-year contract she was offered last year. The salary will be determined later.

The open first and second grade classroom teaching position for next school year has been offered to someone. The district is waiting for acceptance to announce the person’s name.

The board approved a gym usage request for the alumni banquet May 13th.

The certified and non-certified salary schedules were tabled until the March meeting. Next month’s meeting was moved from March 20th to March 21st because of spring break.

Board policies were adopted.

Eakes reported the January Top Pirate was Indilinn Allen.

Staff participated in situational awareness training. Some changes were made to the lockdown procedure as a result.

Book Blast raised $3,155, and Spickard R-2 received 230 new books.

The district has used two alternative methods of instruction days.

Eakes and the staff are developing the district literacy plan.

Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goals were discussed. Committee work is ongoing.

It was announced a Top Pirate assembly will be February 28th at 3:25.

February 27th through March 3rd is Doctor Seuss Week.

March 10th is the end of the third quarter. The Parent Teacher Organization’s Paint with a Partner is March 10th at 6 o’clock.

Spickard R-2 will not have school March 16th because of teacher in service. There will also not be school March 17th through 20th because of spring break.

