The Spickard R-2 Board of Education accepted several bids at its meeting this week.

Trenton MFA was awarded the bids for propane, gasoline, and diesel fuel with Anderson Erickson Dairy receiving the dairy bid.

The board also approved the student handbook with no changes and the faculty handbook with changes to the policy on paying for unused sick leave.

A report was given on playground equipment with the school to install a new swing set, two picnic tables, and a climbing wall.

