Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 reports service will be restored Thursday afternoon to its customers affected by the line break Wednesday.

The affected area includes Breckenridge from Route M to Waltz Avenue and west of 300th Street as well as the south part of Gallatin to the north part of Hamilton starting at Vista Avenue going south and then east of 190th Street.

A boil order will continue in the outlined area until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...