The Trenton Police Department arrested two men Wednesday on felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the bonds for 52-year-old Jeffery Lewellen of Trenton and 55-year-old Donald Dewayne Tucker of Macon are $15,000 cash only for each.

Court documents accuse Lewellen and Tucker of possessing methamphetamine with both scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court August 14th.

