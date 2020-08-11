Spickard Board of Aldermen set tax levy

The Spickard Board of Aldermen set the city’s tax levy and moved to purchase items the evening of Monday, August 10th. The tax levy was set at 99.17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board approved motions to get a metal detector and chainsaw. City Clerk Amy Chapman reports prices were discussed, and it was decided to check and get the best prices when the items go on sale.

The board also approved dropping the sewer charge on for a water customer’s water bill. Chapman says the customer had a with a water leak, and Spickard often forgives sewer charges for water leaks.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares