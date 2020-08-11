Service contracts approved by Princeton City Council

The Princeton City Council set tax levies and approved service contracts the evening of Monday, August 10th. City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the levy for the general revenue is 84.9 cents, and the band levy is nine point two four cents.

Fifteen hundred dollars in service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce. The service contracts involved $500 for local musical talent on the Princeton Bandstand the evening of August 22nd from 5 to 8:30. Others involved $300 for an acoustic Central American guitarist and singer and $700 for the This is Us band, both for Calamity Jane Days.

The council adopted its Conflict of Interest Ordinance, which Snapp notes has to be adopted each year.

