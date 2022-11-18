Southern Missouri man sentenced to serve 7 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Jonathan D. Drury, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison for the offense of possession of child pornography.

Drury appeared for his sentencing hearing today before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Drury’s residence in June 2021 after developing probable cause that he was obtaining videos containing child pornography over the internet. Drury’s cell phone was seized, which was found to contain numerous videos depicting young children being sexually abused. At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Drury admitted that he downloaded the videos from various websites.

After serving his 87-month sentence, Drury will be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.