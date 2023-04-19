Small Business Administration approves Governor Parson’s request for disaster assistance in response to April 5 tornado and severe storms

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved his request for a disaster declaration in response to the April 5 severe storms and EF-2 tornado that caused extensive damage in Bollinger County and surrounding areas.

“As we saw during the damage assessments and at the multi-agency resource center last week, there is a tremendous need to support the families and businesses impacted by this disaster,” Governor Parson said. “We appreciate SBA acting quickly to approve our request and assist Missourians during the recovery process. We will continue working with SBA, our state and local partners, and the many volunteer organizations already working hard to help.”

SBA approval of Governor Parson’s request makes qualifying homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profits in Bollinger County as well as Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Stoddard, and Wayne counties eligible for low-interest disaster loans to help with rebuilding and recovery costs.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent, or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are also eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

The deadline to apply for property damage is June 13, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is January 16, 2024.

To assist local residents, SBA has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the following location in Bollinger County. Customer service representatives are onsite to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help individuals complete their applications.

The center will be open on the days and times indicated below through Thursday, May 4. No appointment is necessary.

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Lutesville Presbyterian Church

106 Railroad Street

Marble Hill, MO 63764

Open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.– 6 p.m., closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Applicants may also apply online at this link. For more information on SBA disaster assistance, applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Completed paper applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 211 for assistance or visit this link. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, please visit this link.

