Slick roads cause two accidents in Sullivan County

Two traffic accidents happened on Highway 5 in Sullivan County Thursday morning that injured drivers.

The first accident was at 7:15 when a car driven by 34-year-old Joni Ussary of St. Joseph was northbound on Highway 5 when it slid off the road, struck a tree, and a fence. She was taken by private auto to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

Ussary was using a seat belt, and the car received moderate damage in the accident six miles to the south of Milan.

A second accident at 8:45 happened one mile north of Browning when the drivers of two vehicles received minor injuries when a collision occurred at an intersection.

Twenty-three-year-old Samantha Powgnas of Milan was taken by private auto to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, and 65-year-old LeRoy Tye of Linneus refused medical treatment.

The westbound vehicle driven by Samantha Powgnas attempted to stop at a stop sign but slid into the intersection where it collided with a northbound pickup driven by LeRoy Tye. The pickup traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were using seatbelts.