Audio: Missouri sailor could have been one of the first to sacrifice life at Pearl Harbor

Ceremonies are taking place across Missouri today in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day today. One in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau is paying tribute to the town’s first World War II casualty. Matt Hampton with the local VFW says 19-year-old Lloyd Dale Clippard’s body never came home.

Clippard was stationed on the U.S.S. Utah which was one of the first ships hit during the surprise attack from Japan.