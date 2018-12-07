Washington Street crash in Chillicothe results in citation

Chillicothe police officers responded to an accident in the 2600 block of Washington Street on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation at the scene revealed that both vehicles were traveling south on Washington Street when a vehicle driven by Randel Hulett slowed to make a right turn. The second vehicle driven by Victoria Skinner struck the Hulett vehicle in the rear.

Officers report Hulett’s vehicle sustained minor damage with Skinner’s vehicle receiving moderate damage, causing her vehicle to be towed from the scene.



No injuries were reported and Skinner was issued a citation for following too closely.