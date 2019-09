Following auditions Saturday, seven Trenton high school vocalists were selected for the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir.

Chosen to participate in an October 26th performance at the Platte County High School were Jonin Villacampa, Gabe Swann, Trager Leeper, Kasen Christy, Caleb Johnson, Riley Raymo, and Trent Villacampa.

Twenty-eight THS members of the choir took part in the auditions.

