Trenton Building and Nuisance Board adds three addresses to nuisance list

Three additional addresses were declared a nuisance when the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board met Monday evening.

Those addresses include 1004 Laclede, 1814 Hillcrest Drive, and 213 West 6th Street. Each location will be added to the agenda for the next board meeting on October 28th. That agenda also will include public hearings for 1011 Custer and 2113 Mabel.

Advancing to findings of fact was 809 Main Street. After a public hearing was held, 813 Olive Street was given a 30-day extension to complete the work requested.

The board requested certificates of the existence of a dangerous building at two locations: 309 East Crowder Road and 401 East 7th Street. A structure at 1922 Oak was removed from the dangerous building designation after the board members learned repairs were completed.

Speaking with the building and nuisance board was Juan Gallegos who requested electricity be turned on at 923 Custer so he could continue with repairs. The board noted the structure has a certificate of existence of a dangerous building which doesn’t allow for the power to be on, nor should it be inhabited. No action was taken.

Chris Hoffman and Wendell Lenhart discussed the Economic Vitality Committee and requested support from the building and nuisance board, if necessary, in dealing with owners of buildings in need of repair or improvements. Main Street Trenton has a matching grant program and Trenton downtown improvement has low-interest loans.

