Video conferencing was used on Monday for the criminal cases of seven defendants in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Probation violation hearings were held, and dispositions announced, regarding five of those defendants. Each of them admitted to violations of their probation. Judge Thomas Alley presided in court.

A resident of Dawn, Rodney Wallace Cranor saw his probation revoked and he was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on each of two original charges: forgery and felony passing a bad check (no account/insufficient funds). The court noted the two sentences issued by Grundy County will run concurrently while they are consecutive to a sentence issued in Mercer County Circuit Court. On charges that include three Grundy County counts of second-degree burglary from 2017, probation was continued for Cranor with special conditions of court-ordered detention sanctions.

A resident of Laredo, Duane Lawrence Jeffers Junior saw his probation revoked and he was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Jeffers’s original charge involved felony possession of a controlled substance in February of 2019.

Trenton resident Steven Kyle Johnson also saw his probation revoked and he was sentenced to a four-year term with the Department of Corrections. Johnson’s original charge involved felony possession of a controlled substance in September 2018.

Trenton resident Sean Philip Biller saw his probation continue with more conditions including completion of court-ordered detention sanctions. Biller faced a felony drug possession charge in Grundy County as of August last year.

Probation continues for Kimberly Kay Jacobs of Trenton with additional conditions that include completion of court-ordered detention sanctions. Her original Grundy County charge from November of 2018 was harassment in the first degree.

Among other cases in Division One of the circuit court Monday, John Erin Peterson of Spickard faces two counts of receiving stolen property this past February. The cases were continued until May 14th. A defense motion to modify bond was denied by the court.

A felony charge of non support of a minor was continued until April 28th in Grundy County Circuit Court involving Spickard resident Sara Kay Sparks.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares