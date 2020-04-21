Area FFA students win statewide agriculture proficiency awards

Members of FFA Chapters at Trenton, Linn County of Purdin, Chillicothe, Milan, and Gallatin have won statewide agriculture proficiency awards from the Missouri FFA Association.

Winners of proficiency awards were announced by current state officers using video on the Missouri FFA Facebook page. More winners are to be recognized throughout this week in lieu of the annual FFA Convention that would have been held this Thursday and Friday in Columbia.

Trenton High School senior Mackenzie McAtee won the Agricultural Sales Placement Award. Linn County R-1 senior Trent Buswell won the Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement Award. Chillicothe High School senior Hesston Verl Campbell of Chula won the Agricultural Processing Proficiency Award.

A graduate of Milan C-2, Brett Sayre, is the winner of the FFA Agricultural Education Proficiency Award. Another graduate at Milan High School, Clayton Moore, wins the Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication award. Gallatin R-5 graduate Addison Michelle Burns is the winner of the Agri-Science Research – Animal Systems Proficiency Award.

Among second place winners statewide is Tate Snyder of Green City in the category of Agriculture Sales Placement.

To view detailed individual news releases about each of the winners, go to the media website for the Missouri FFA Convention 2020.

