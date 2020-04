The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri helps more than a hundred thousand people a month during normal times, and more during this pandemic. Lindsay Young Lopez with the food bank says there are changes at the main pantry in Columbia.

While you may have never needed a food bank before to get by, if you do now, Lopez says don’t be afraid to reach out.

The USDA promises money soon to help local food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

