Senator Josh Hawley urges immediate Department of Justice probe into funding of anti-Israel student groups

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately deploy resources to investigate the third-party funding of far-left student organizations that have called for the effective destruction of Israel.

“In the wake of the brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, we have witnessed an alarming rise in support for violence against the Jewish people,” wrote Senator Hawley. “Public reports indicate that several far-left student groups have lined up to effectively cheerlead Hamas’s genocidal war against the people of Israel.”

He continued, “Given the potential scale of this threat, I urge you to immediately deploy DOJ resources to investigate these organizations’ funding sources. The First Amendment protects the right to protest. However, it does not protect the provision of material support to terrorist organizations. Nor does it insulate financial transactions that threaten our national security. Hamas, as you are well aware, is designated a terrorist organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. DOJ should deploy all appropriate authorities to investigate any potential links to organizations that operate within the United States.”

Read the full letter here