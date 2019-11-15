Sedalia man extradited to Grundy County on forgery charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Sedalia man to Grundy County on Friday on two felony counts of forgery.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Raymond Smither was arrested in Wyandotte County, Kansas November 7th and waived extradition November 8th. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 26th.

Court documents accuse Smither of transferring two payroll checks each for $198.94 with the purpose to defraud, with the knowledge or belief they would be used as genuine, knowing they had been made so that they purported to genuineness they did not possess.

