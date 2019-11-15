Princeton man who gave jail escapee Drake Kately a ride, pleads “Not Guilty”

A Princeton resident accused of giving a ride to a Mercer County Jail escapee waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Mercer County Circuit Court this week.

Online court information indicates a plea or trial setting is scheduled for 20-year-old Kenneth Riley Paul Lewis on December 11, 2019, at 9 am. He has been charged with felony hindering the prosecution of a felony. Lewis’s bond remains at $7,500 cash only, with a 10% cash bond allowed.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office previously reported 28-year-old Drake Andrew Kately of Kansas City escaped from jail August 9th and 28th. A probable cause statement says Kately came to Lewis’s residence after escaping the second time, and Lewis gave Kately a ride to Spickard and Humphreys.

Kately faces felony charges in Mercer County of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony, first-degree assault or attempt, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He also has been charged with the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop; driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Warrants have been issued for Kately on failure to appear in court on the charges.

A representative from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports there are no updates on Kately’s latest escape.

