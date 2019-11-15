Crash in Trenton injures two teenagers, closes Mable Street for repair of utility pole

The Trenton Police Department reports two Trenton teens sustained injuries, and a utility pole broke off at the ground, as a result of a car accident near East 15th and Mable streets on Thursday morning.

The driver, 17-year-old Camryn Michele Willey, was reported to have an injury to her left wrist, and passenger 17-year-old Sabastian Michael Brown had a head injury. Emergency medical services transported them to Wright Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and later released.

The car parked in front of a residence on Mable Street to pick up the passenger before pulling away from the curb, driving north, and running off the left side of the road about 15 feet past the intersection with 15th Street. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck a metal street drain, hit the utility pole, and continued about 10 feet before coming to rest with extensive damage.

The police report the driver’s and passenger’s airbags deployed, and neither Willey or Brown wore a seat belt.

Willey allegedly told police she blacked out and did not remember anything until after the crash when Brown instructed her to exit the vehicle. She said she has no known medical conditions, and nothing like that had happened to her before. Brown reported that he was looking down into his backpack at his feet and looked up when the crash occurred.

Trenton Municipal Utilities arrived on the scene and began the process of replacing the broken utility pole.

Grundy County Emergency Management that Mable Street was closed for a short time from Crowder Road to 15th Street due to a motor vehicle crash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares