Scrub seal project planned for 13 north Missouri counties

A preventative maintenance project across several counties is set to begin soon and will continue through the beginning of October.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Vance Brothers to scrub seal routes in 13 counties beginning Monday, April 27. Crews will work daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may be necessary on Saturdays in order to complete the project on time.

Their proposed progression of work across the routes is as follows, weather permitting and subject to change:

April 27 – May 1: U.S. Route 136 in Atchison County (Interstate 29 to Route O)

May 4 – 8: U.S. Route 136 in Atchison and Nodaway counties (just east of Little Tarkio Creek to U.S. Route 71)

May 18 – 20: Route T in Andrew County (Route DD to County Road 401)

May 21: Route O in Buchanan County (Route A to Route FF)

May 26 – 27: Route FF in Buchanan County (Route H to U.S. Route 169)

May 28 – 29: Route 31 in Buchanan County (U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 36)

June 1 – 12: U.S. Route 169 in Buchanan and Clinton counties (Route FF to Clay County)

June 15 – 18: Route 116 in Clinton County (U.S. Route 169 to the east city limits of Plattsburg and from Shoal Creek to I-35)

June 19 – 24: Route 33 in DeKalb and Clinton counties (U.S. Route 36 to Route 116)

June 25 – July 2: Route 6 in DeKalb and Daviess counties (Route 31 to U.S. Route 69)

July 6 – 10: Route W in Harrison County (Route M to U.S. Route 69)

July 13 – 22: Route 13 in Harrison and Daviess counties (U.S. Route 69 to Route 6)

July 23 – 24: Route 190 in Daviess County (Grundy County to Route F)

July 29 – 30: Route W in Grundy County (Route 6 to Livingston County)

July 31 – Aug. 6: Route 190 in Daviess and Livingston counties (Route V to U.S. Route 65)

Aug. 7 – 10: Route V in Daviess County (Route 6 to Route 190)

Aug. 11 – 26: Route 13 in Daviess and Caldwell counties (Route 6 to Ray County)

Aug. 27 – Sept. 3: Route 116 in Caldwell County (Route D to Route A)

Sept. 8 – 9: U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County (Evergreen Street in Cameron to Route 116)

Sept. 10 – 11: Route 33 in Clinton County (Route 116 to Clay County)

Sept. 14 – 15: Route PP in Clinton County (Route 33 to U.S. Route 69)

Sept. 16 – 25: Route 11 in Linn and Chariton counties (U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 36)

Sept. 28 – Oct. 1: Route 5 in Chariton County (U.S. Route 24 to Howard County)

This preventative maintenance treatment will rejuvenate the road surface and help to extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

