Spickard Board of Education renews contracts for all non-certified staff

Local News April 22, 2020 KTTN News
Spickard School

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education this week approved the renewal of all non-certified staff contracts for 2020-2021.

A Parents as Teachers contract was offered, but Superintendent Jonnie Beavers says it has not yet been accepted.

The board discussed COVID-19 procedures. Spickard is offering extended learning and providing breakfasts and lunches. Backpack Buddies continues. A care closet is also available.

Beavers notes May 15th will still be observed as the last day of school for this academic year.

