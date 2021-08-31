Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild to hold quilt show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild of Trenton will hold a quilt show Missouri Day Festival weekend. Quilts made by members will be on display at the Dorris Rider Art Gallery on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton.

The public can view the quilts on October 15th from 5 to 7 p.m., October 16th from 11 to 5 o’clock, and October 17th from noon to 3 o’clock.

Donations will be accepted on an opportunity quilt the guild will give away in December. Tickets will cost $2 each, $5 for three, or $10 for 15.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Masks will be required to attend the Scrappy Quilters Quilt Show, and social distancing will be monitored.

