Bright Futures Gallatin will host a drive-through breakfast to celebrate what the community does to ensure Gallatin R-5 students have a successful school year.

Advisory Board members will share a sack breakfast at the First Christian Church Pavilion in Gallatin on September 24th from 7 to 8 a.m. They will also assist with sign-ups for programs to support students.

Current partners and businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in becoming partners are encouraged to attend.

