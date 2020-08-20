Rotary members to make decision on Missouri Day Parade at meeting in September

Various topics were discussed on Thursday, August 20th at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting.

The club sponsors the Missouri Day Festival Parade. A final decision about holding the parade is to be made at the September 10th meeting. The marching festival held in conjunction with the Missouri Day Festival is still planned, but the final format has not been determined. Plans could change on the festival-related events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Hoffman reported on the Trenton Rotary Club’s district grant project at Rissler Elementary School. The project included the purchase and installation of shelving units for use by Bright Futures Trenton. The club also bought a washer and dryer for the school to use and paid for some labor costs associated with the project.

The club will hold a drive-through fish fry at the Rock Barn area on September 12th to go towards the Rotary International peace project contribution.

A survey is to be sent electronically to current Rotary members about things such as meeting times, program topics, and committee assignments. The club plans to offer an option to attend meetings via Zoom in the future.

Members were reminded they need to pay any delinquent dues. Each member was sent an invoice on how much he or she owes through the end of this month.

