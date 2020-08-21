Chillicothe job center opens to the public

The Chillicothe Job Center reopened to the public Wednesday, August 19th. Missouri Job Centers continue to reopen to help displaced workers find employment.

Job centers are expected to continue to reopen in the coming weeks as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative. The initiative is focused on reopening all of the state’s job centers in a safe and responsible manner. The Kirksville Job Center reopened in July.

Some Missouri Job Centers are now open for in-person services, but some will continue to be open by appointment only. Job centers may close unexpectedly due to COVID-19 exposure. Customers should call before visiting.

Job centers will adhere to social distancing and other protocols for the safety of staff and visitors. They will also follow local health guidelines, including mandatory mask mandates.

Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by calling 1-888-728-5627.

