Bethany man extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Bethany man from Harrison County to Grundy County.

Twenty-one-year old Treigh Michael Fehring was arrested Wednesday, August 19th on felony third-degree assault. His bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, August 25th.

Court documents accuse Fehring of causing physical injury to Wynne Devorss by striking him in the face with a closed fist, which caused his tooth to dislodge and him to seek medical treatment.

