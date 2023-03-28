Roofing company employee flown to hospital after falling from roof in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Emergency medical services in Trenton, on Monday afternoon, respond to a report of someone falling from a roof at a feed mill south of 9th and Harris streets.

The incident took place at a building now owned by Consumers Oil and Feed Supply.

According to Manager Troy Smith, an individual working for a roofing company fell approximately 30 feet. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and stabilized the man who was taken to the airport where a medical helicopter transported him for further treatment.

The name of the individual was not available.

