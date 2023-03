Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Pavement repairs will narrow westbound Highway 36 around-the-clock starting Tuesday, March 28.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will narrow westbound Highway 36 between Katy Drive and Route F (between Brookfield and Marceline) through noon on Friday, March 31.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

