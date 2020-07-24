Rollover crash near Eagleville injures KC man

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck a crossover and overturned seven miles north of Eagleville the afternoon of Thursday, July 23rd.

Emergency medical services transported 30-year-old Seth Johnston to the Decatur County Hospital of Leon, Iowa.

The pickup traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the left side of the road at mile marker 113, striking the crossover, becoming airborne, and overturning. The truck came to rest on its passenger side and was totaled.

The Patrol notes Johnston wore a safety device.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and North Harrison EMS and Fire assisted.

