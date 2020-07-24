Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to review 9 properties; City Council to review trash service, police car purchase

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss multiple properties next week before the Trenton City Council meeting. Both meetings will be held in the Trenton City Hall Monday, July 27th.

Of the properties on the agenda for the Building and Nuisance Board meeting at 6 o’clock that evening, five are listed under declaration of a nuisance, three under findings of face, and one for a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

The agenda also includes updates on a demolition project, current structures, and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance the night of Monday, July 27th at 7 o’clock that would approve a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for financial assistance under the state block grant program to maintain safe and efficient airport operations.

Other items on the agenda include discussion of trash service and a police car purchase as well as review and approval of fencing bids and a closed session for legal matters.

Monday, July 27th’s Trenton City Council meeting will be available to view on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84115742664.

