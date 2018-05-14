Riot at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron resolved early Sunday morning

Authorities at Cameron are reporting there were no injuries to staff and “no serious injuries for inmates” during an uprising Saturday night.

The Missouri department of corrections reports facility staff members and law enforcement officers resolved the incident at Crossroads Correctional Center.

The corrections department reported around 8 o’clock Saturday night, a group of 200 offenders refused to return to their housing units at the conclusion of their evening meal. The report noted some inmates began causing a disturbance.

Communication Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, Karen Pojmann, reported staff followed procedures, secured the area, and reported on activity through a chain of command. With help from the highway patrol, plus city and county law enforcement agencies around the Cameron area, the corrections department announced a peaceful and positive resolution had been reached by 2 o’clock Sunday morning. This also included personnel from the (CERT) Correctional Emergency Response team.

Over the next several days, Ms. Pojmann says corrections officials will further investigate the incident, assess any property damage, and meet with offenders regarding their concerns.

Cameron Police said they were among agencies called for assistance. Several law enforcement agencies, along with Cameron Police, provided extra perimeter security on behalf of the Crossroads Correctional Center.

