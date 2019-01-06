Ridgeway resident injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway

A Ridgeway resident was hurt when a deer ran into the path of his sports utility vehicle north of Bethany.

Fifty-three-year-old Reed Breneman of Ridgeway was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning seven miles north of Bethany on Route A, as the SUV was westbound when the deer ran from the right side of the road into the path of the vehicle.

The SUV sustained moderate damage and the patrol reports Breneman was not wearing a seatbelt.