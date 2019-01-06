One dead, two injured in crash on Interstate 49

One person was killed and two others injured early Saturday night when a car hit the rear of another auto stopped on Interstate 49 south of Harrisonville.

Fatally injured was the operator of the stopped vehicle, 82-year-old Doris Graef of Harrisonville. An occupant in the other car, 28-year old Lauren Findley of Archie, was flown by medical helicopter to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.

Ms. Findley was a passenger in a car driven by 33-year-old Chris Davis of Archie Findley was taken to Research Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patrol reports the car operated by Graef was improperly stopped on Interstate 49 when it was struck in the rear by the southbound vehicle driven by Davis demolishing both vehicles.

Gaef was wearing a seat belt, but the other two occupants were not using safety devices.