Resurfacing on Route 10 in Carroll County to begin October 10th

A 14-mile stretch of Route 10 will soon have a new, smoother surface. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to resurface Route 10 between Route FF southwest of Norborne to U.S. Business Route 65 in Carrollton.

The contractor is now scheduled to begin work Wednesday, October 10 after facing delay. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November. In addition to resurfacing, there will be shoulder, guardrail and erosion control phases of the project.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in two-mile segments with flaggers and pilot cars directing motorists through the work zone, which may move daily.

Crews will work daylight hours Monday through Saturday for the duration of the project. There is the possibility of some Sunday work if the contractor feels it necessary to complete the project on schedule.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.