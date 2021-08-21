Resident of Hale community injured in head-on collision with farm tractor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of the Hale community was hurt Saturday afternoon in Nodaway County in the head-on collision of a pickup truck and a farm tractor on a country road.

Twenty-year-old Caysie Creason was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. Creason was a passenger in the pickup driven by 20-year old Treyton Harris of Maryville, who was not reported hurt. The operator of the farm tractor, 69-year old Joseph drake of Barnard, also was not reported injured.

The accident happened three miles north of Barnard on Jet Road as the pickup was northbound and the tractor was traveling south. The pickup crested a hill, crossed the center of the road, partially ran off the road, and collided head-on with the tractor.

The pickup was demolished, and there was extensive damage to the tractor. None of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.

