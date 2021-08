Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was arrested on Friday afternoon in Harrison County.

Forty-year-old Chad Corcoran of Oregon was accused of a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, plus possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display registration on a motor vehicle, and no seat belt.

Corcoran was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

