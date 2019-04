The removal of an overhead sign will close a ramp to U.S. Route 36 for a few hours next week.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from 8th Street to westbound U.S. Route 36 on Monday, April 15 beginning at 7 a.m. Crews hope to have the ramp reopened within four hours. Motorists should use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.