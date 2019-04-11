Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 310 Edgerton

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a trash fire at 310 Edgerton Wednesday afternoon.

Williams says that, upon arrival, firefighters found a small pile of yard debris and garbage burning unattended near multiple structures. The resident started the fire after cleaning up in the fence row and then left.

The resident was contacted, advised the fire was extinguished, and educated on multiple issues, including the burn ban, burning trash, an unattended fire, and no way to extinguish or control the fire nearby.

The Chillicothe Fire Department listed the owner of the address as Danny Hind and the occupant as Scott Petrie. Crews were on the scene about 15 minutes.