Princeton man dies when car runs off road overturning in creek bottom

A car accident one mile northeast of Blythedale claimed the life of a Princeton man.

Forty year old Steven McReynolds was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Coroner Zach Wilson the night of Monday, June 29th. He was transported to the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany. The Highway Patrol reports the time of the accident is unknown.

The car traveled west on 162nd Street before running off the north side of the road and off of a wooden bridge. The vehicle overturned onto its top and came to rest in the creek bottom.

The Patrol notes McReynolds did not wear a safety device.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, North Harrison Fire and Ambulance, and Young’s Towing of Eagleville assisted. This is the second fatality accident in Harrison County this year investigated by the Patrol.

